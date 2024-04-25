BidPrime Releases 'Emerging Opps': Streamlining Access to Government Meeting Insights for Contract Intelligence
With Emerging Opps, we're able to bring BidPrime customers a new level of detail and foresight to the table, derived from a rich database of government discussions.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BidPrime, a provider of bid/RFP intelligence, today announced the launch of Emerging Opps. This new meeting search intelligence platform, powered by data from Ontopical, boasts complete coverage with access to more than 120 million pages of meeting agendas, minutes, plans, and budgets from municipal and educational councils, boards, and committees.
Additionally, it features over 6.5 million minutes of transcribed, searchable meeting videos, which is the equivalent of almost 13 human years of viewing time. Emerging Opps will transform how businesses of any size can engage with and influence public sector bidding opportunities from the outset.
Leveraging the power of AI, Emerging Opps filters the noise to provide relevant, actionable intelligence from this ocean of data. Clients receive AI-curated opportunity alerts relevant to their selected sectors and BidPrime categories, affording them the knowledge to anticipate business opportunities before they materialize into sole source purchases, purchase orders, or bid/RFP solicitations.
BidPrime's customers with access to Emerging Opps will now have a distinct competitive advantage and the ability to expand public sector revenue streams by using AI technology that only Ontopical has pioneered. The tool offers:
* Search Alerts: Custom notifications based on keyword search alert matches, offering insights from an extensive repository of meeting minutes, agendas, and transcripts.
* Historical Research: A deep dive into the past records to extract essential context, facilitating a stronger approach to RFP responses.
* AI-Curated Opportunity Alerts: State-of-the-art AI scanning of incoming agency documents to identify evolving opportunities.
* Actionable Opportunity Summaries: Concise, relevant summaries to streamline the review process, spotlighting key stakeholders, budget, important dates, and contact data for quick action.
Stephen Hetzel, CEO of BidPrime, shared his view on this data-driven partnership, "With Emerging Opps, we're able to bring BidPrime customers a new level of detail and foresight to the table, derived from a rich database of government discussions. Emerging Opps is the perfect compliment to our core Bid platform, as well as our recently launched Future Opps." Hetzel added that "We're delivering a unified, full spectrum view into SLED opportunities, term contracts, and early stage government discussions on one singular, easy to use platform."
Josh Schwartzbeck, CTO of BidPrime, commented on the expansive scope of data integration, "Emerging Opps enables businesses to instantly tap into Ontopical's AI and BidPrime's extensive categorization system. This gives immediate, actionable access to opportunities within Ontopical's robust database." Schwartzbeck highlighted the AI's capability to automatically read through the approximately one million pages captured weekly, unveiling considerable untapped prospects long before any solicitations are drafted.
Emerging Opps marks a milestone in the partnership between BidPrime and Ontopical, reflecting their shared vision of empowering businesses with data-driven decision-making tools. It simplifies the complex task of opportunity discovery and streamlines the bidding process for a wide array of industries.
Emerging Opps is a premium module of BidPrime's new Contract Intelligence Suite. For information on purchasing BidPrime's Contract Intelligence Suite or adding it to an existing BidPrime account, please contact your BidPrime account representative.
About BidPrime
BidPrime Inc. is the recognized leader in providing panoramic intelligence of bid/RFP solicitations and contract intelligence to businesses doing public sector work. Based in Austin, Texas, BidPrime has delivered vital government purchasing data and alerts to businesses since 2009. Engage with BidPrime at www.bidprime.com.
About Ontopical
Ontopical helps companies win more work with local governments by detecting early signals of new business using AI, to completely monitor local government activities across North America. Every day, Ontopical mines early business opportunities from more data sources and across more formats and geographies than any other intelligence platform, equipping customers in engineering, construction, telecommunications, consulting, technology, health services and other industries to build sales pipeline and improve conversions. Find out more at ontopical.com.
