Fertility Services Market: Recent Developments, Challenges and Opportunities | CAGR 16.1%

Fertility Services Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2032). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Fertility Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Care Fertility Group, Carolinas Fertility Institute, City Fertility, Fertility Associates Limited, Genea Limited, Medicover Group, Monash IVF Group, Progyny, and Virtus Health. The global Fertility Services market is projected to reach $90,794.1 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031.



Fertility Services Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Infertility: The rising prevalence of infertility worldwide is a major driver of the fertility services market. Factors such as delayed childbearing, lifestyle changes, environmental factors, and medical conditions contribute to the growing incidence of infertility, leading to higher demand for fertility treatments and services.

Advancements in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART): Technological advancements in ART, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and cryopreservation techniques, have significantly improved success rates and expanded treatment options for couples struggling with infertility. These innovations drive the adoption of fertility services by offering more effective and personalized treatment approaches.

Aging Population and Delayed Childbearing: Demographic trends, including the trend towards delayed childbearing and the increasing number of women pursuing education and career advancement, contribute to the demand for fertility services. As individuals and couples delay starting families, they may encounter age-related declines in fertility, prompting them to seek fertility treatments to achieve pregnancy.

Technological Integration and Telemedicine: The integration of technology into fertility services, such as telemedicine platforms, mobile apps for cycle tracking, and remote monitoring devices, enhances convenience, accessibility, and patient engagement. Telemedicine enables consultations, monitoring, and follow-up care to be conducted remotely, overcoming geographical barriers and improving patient experience.

Growing Medical Tourism for Fertility Treatments: Medical tourism for fertility treatments is on the rise, with individuals traveling to countries offering high-quality, cost-effective fertility services. Factors such as lower treatment costs, less restrictive regulations, access to cutting-edge technologies, and anonymity contribute to the appeal of seeking fertility care abroad.



The segments and sub-section of Fertility Services market is shown below:

By Procedure: IVF with ICSI, IUI, IVF without ICSI, Surrogacy, and Others

By Service: Fresh Non-Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Egg & Embryo Banking, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor

By End User: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes



Important years considered in the Fertility Services study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Fertility Services Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



