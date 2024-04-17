NYSE: NOVA Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA).

Investors, who purchased Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) shares and continue to hold any of those NYSE: NOVA shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 16, 2024, a lawsuit was filed against Sunnova Energy International Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of certain investors in NYSE: NOVA shares. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Sunnova routinely engaged in predatory business practices against disadvantaged homeowners and communities, the same groups that Project Hestia was purportedly intended to benefit, that the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny, as well as significant reputational and/or financial harm, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

