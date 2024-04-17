Maven Collective Marketing Triumphs with the Netty Award for Excellence in Digital Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing Wins Netty Award for Best SEO & Content Strategy

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing has been distinguished with the Netty Award for Best SEO & Content Strategy, affirming its status as a leader in digital marketing innovation. The Netty Awards, known for spotlighting the pinnacle of digital achievements, has recognized Maven Collective's dedication to crafting forward-thinking digital marketing strategies that drive real-world outcomes for their clients.

Led by CEO Erica Hakonson, the award-winning strategy employed by Maven Collective’s expert team involves comprehensive keyword research paired with the creation of unique dynamic content, significantly boosting online visibility and engagement for their clients.

One of the most trusted accolades in the industry, the Netty Awards reaffirms the agency's strategic skill, creative approach, and the measurable impacts of their work.

About Maven Collective Marketing

Maven Collective Marketing, a pioneer in Microsoft Partner Marketing, has been named the 2023 B2B Agency of the Year by PR Daily, one of the Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Canada by MarTech Outlook Magazine, and recognized as The Best Company to Work With by GoodFirms. Specializing in delivering impactful results for global SaaS and software services clients, particularly for Microsoft Partners, the agency offers exclusive services and innovative products, including the Microsoft AppSource Listing Self-Audit and the MS Partner Digital Performance Self-Audit packages.