Such n Such Media Transforms into Markinuity: A New Era in Marketing Services
Formerly Such n Such Media, Markinuity is reshaping the landscape of digital marketing to empower home service businesses and drive unprecedented growth
We believe in transparency and integrity in everything we do. Thus, Markinuity represents the combination of continuity with our clients and growth through our marketing services.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting evolution of its brand identity, Such n Such Media is proud to announce its rebranding to Markinuity. This change reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, integrity, and a renewed focus on home services marketing.
The announcement was made official at the IDA EXPO event, a prestigious gathering within the garage door industry that symbolizes Markinuity’s forward momentum and dedication to excellence.
Ryan Lucia, the visionary founder of Markinuity, shared his thoughts on the rebranding: "The inspiration behind the rebrand is our commitment and total buy-in to our mission and vision statement, along with our renewed focus on home services. We believe in transparency and integrity in everything we do. Thus, Markinuity represents the combination of continuity with our clients and growth through our marketing services."
Established in 2019 as Such n Such Media, Markinuity was born out of Ryan Lucia’s frustration with the status quo in marketing services. Dissatisfied with agencies charging for undelivered work, Lucia aimed to revolutionize the industry. Markinuity stands as a testament to doing things differently, emphasizing transparency, and building a dedicated full-time staff passionate about their client's success.
As Markinuity, the company pledges to continue its mission with even greater zeal. Focusing on home services, Markinuity aims to empower businesses with transparent, effective marketing strategies that foster growth and trust. The rebrand is not just a change of name but a reaffirmation of the company’s core values and dedication to its 'heroes' – the clients it serves.
Launching the new brand at the IDA EXPO is a strategic move that underscores Markinuity’s commitment to the garage door industry and its stakeholders. It signals a new chapter of innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of home service providers.
"We are excited about this new journey as Markinuity and are fully committed to our clients’ success. Our team is energized, and we look forward to forging lasting relationships and achieving remarkable growth for our clients and ourselves," added Lucia.
Markinuity invites partners, clients, and industry colleagues to embrace this new phase of its journey. With a solid foundation built on integrity, transparency, and a client-focused approach, Markinuity is poised to set new standards in the marketing services landscape.
For more information about Markinuity and its services, please visit www.markinuity.com
