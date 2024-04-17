Manatee Community Foundation and Garrett A. Turner Provide New Accessible Picnic Pavilion at Lake Manatee State Park
BRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida State Parks Foundation and the Garrett A. Turner Foundation of the Manatee Community Foundation recently came together to unveil a new, accessible picnic pavilion at Lake Manatee State Park in Bradenton.
The lakeside pavilion is outfitted with picnic tables and grill on a concrete pad and is completely wheelchair accessible with plenty of room for wheelchair users to move around, including access to the grill. Beginning with accessible parking, pathway, restroom, and now a pavilion with a gorgeous view of Lake Manatee, this park is an all-inclusive experience everyone can enjoy.
The pavilion was made possible through a generous donation from the Garrett A. Turner Foundation.
“Enjoying a picnic with family and friends is a quintessential state parks experience,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “We hope this pavilion will encourage more people to explore Lake Manatee State Park, and we are grateful to Mr. Turner and Manatee Community Foundation for enhancing visitor experiences at the park.”
Lake Manatee State Park spans 549 acres and extends 3 miles along its namesake, Lake Manatee.
In addition to its picnic pavilion, the park also provides ample opportunities for swimming, paddling, hiking, fishing, and camping.
“Lake Manatee State Park is a beautiful outdoor oasis for the people of Manatee County and beyond,” said Veronica Thames, Executive Director of the Manatee Community Foundation.
Mr. Turner added, “Our hope is that this new pavilion will be a part of many treasured memories that visitors create for years to come.”
The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. This project was completed through the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation.
Tim Linafelt
Florida State Parks Foundation
+1 8505598914
email us here