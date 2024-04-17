Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,541 in the last 365 days.

Manatee Community Foundation and Garrett A. Turner Provide New Accessible Picnic Pavilion at Lake Manatee State Park

Representatives from the Florida Park Service and Florida State Parks Foundation join Garrett A. Turner to celebrate a new, accessible pavilion at Lake Manatee State Park in Bradenton.

Representatives from the Florida Park Service and Florida State Parks Foundation join Garrett A. Turner to celebrate a new, accessible pavilion at Lake Manatee State Park in Bradenton.

BRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida State Parks Foundation and the Garrett A. Turner Foundation of the Manatee Community Foundation recently came together to unveil a new, accessible picnic pavilion at Lake Manatee State Park in Bradenton.

The lakeside pavilion is outfitted with picnic tables and grill on a concrete pad and is completely wheelchair accessible with plenty of room for wheelchair users to move around, including access to the grill. Beginning with accessible parking, pathway, restroom, and now a pavilion with a gorgeous view of Lake Manatee, this park is an all-inclusive experience everyone can enjoy.

The pavilion was made possible through a generous donation from the Garrett A. Turner Foundation.

“Enjoying a picnic with family and friends is a quintessential state parks experience,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “We hope this pavilion will encourage more people to explore Lake Manatee State Park, and we are grateful to Mr. Turner and Manatee Community Foundation for enhancing visitor experiences at the park.”

Lake Manatee State Park spans 549 acres and extends 3 miles along its namesake, Lake Manatee.

In addition to its picnic pavilion, the park also provides ample opportunities for swimming, paddling, hiking, fishing, and camping.

“Lake Manatee State Park is a beautiful outdoor oasis for the people of Manatee County and beyond,” said Veronica Thames, Executive Director of the Manatee Community Foundation.

Mr. Turner added, “Our hope is that this new pavilion will be a part of many treasured memories that visitors create for years to come.”

###

The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.

It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. This project was completed through the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation.

Tim Linafelt
Florida State Parks Foundation
+1 8505598914
email us here

You just read:

Manatee Community Foundation and Garrett A. Turner Provide New Accessible Picnic Pavilion at Lake Manatee State Park

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more