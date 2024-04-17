Submit Release
Steve Trout Joins Clear Ballot as Director of Strategic Partnerships

BOSTON, MA, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Ballot, the company that provides voting and audit systems for 13 states across the country, announced today that Steve Trout joins as Director of Strategic Partnerships. Trout will join Clear Ballot’s strategy team and will play an important role in government relations and overall growth at the company. 

As an innovator and leader in the elections community, Trout has over 25 years of election experience, working at the local, state and federal level, and within both for-profit and nonprofit sectors.Trout was a member of the Clear Ballot team from 2014 to 2016 and has previously served in the Oregon Secretary of State’s office as Director of Elections. 

"I am excited to return to Clear Ballot, who I believe provides the best election tools and support in the industry," said Trout. “I am looking forward to rejoining the team at a truly exciting time as we work to expand our footprint across the country, bring new state-of-the-art technology to voters and election officials, and increase confidence and transparency in election results.” 

About Clear Ballot: Founded as a post-election audit company in 2009, Clear Ballot has introduced a new class of tools and a modern approach to voting, enabling record speed, accuracy, and transparency. Clear Ballot entered the election industry with the nation’s first independent, automated audit in 2012 and four years later developed a complete voting system, which is now the fastest growing voting system in the industry. Clear Ballot’s election technology is currently used in thirteen states, serving more than 46 million registered voters.


