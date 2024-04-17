Greystone Monticello Closes $16.7 Million in Bridge Financing for Seniors Housing Acquisition in Illinois

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Monticello, a bridge lending program serving as a one-stop shop provider of capital finance products and services for the multifamily and senior housing sectors, has closed a $16,670,000 bridge loan for the acquisition of a seniors housing property in Illinois. The financing was originated by Karina Davydov, a Managing Director for Greystone Monticello.



The property comprises independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The bridge financing closed by Greystone Monticello carries a two-year term with two six-month extensions.

“We are excited to deepen our relationship with a top-notch regional operator as it expands its footprint in the Midwest market,” said Ms. Davydov. “Greystone Monticello prides itself on its ability to provide custom solutions in the ever-evolving capital markets. Another successful execution by the team is a testament to our efficiency, sophistication, and commitment to our clients.”

“The Greystone Monticello bridge platform is certainly ideal for seniors housing operators looking to transact during times of transition in the market, and we look to exceed their expectations over the long term,” added Joseph Borenstein, head of the healthcare sales desk at Greystone Monticello.

About Greystone Monticello

The Greystone Monticello joint venture provides a wide range of bridge financing options in the multifamily and seniors housing industries along with hands-on collateral asset management to help service our clients. Greystone Monticello provides clients with exceptional service with breadth and depth of industry experience. For more information, visit www.greystonemonticello.com.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com