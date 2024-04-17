MADE IN USA ONE LLC Launches Stock Offering to Enhance US Manufacturing with AI and Blockchain Technology
MADE IN USA ONE LLC is inviting investors to support the integration of AI and blockchain in revitalizing US manufacturing through its new stock offering
Utilizing AI and blockchain, we aim to set new standards in US manufacturing quality and transparency.”CHENENNE, WY, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MADE IN USA ONE LLC has announced a common stock offering, under CIK: 0002010842, aiming to integrate advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain to strengthen US manufacturing. This initiative invites qualified investors to help accelerate the reshoring of manufacturing activities and enhance the US economy.
— Adam Reiser
Founded in 2001, MADE IN USA ONE LLC has been a pivotal force in the Made in USA Certification Movement, leveraging AI since 1983 and blockchain technology since 2018 to optimize compliance and product verification processes. As political focus intensifies on domestic manufacturing and national pride, the company's innovative use of technology positions it to significantly impact the industry.
The company’s operations in San Juan, Puerto Rico, take advantage of the area's beneficial tax structure, reinforcing its commitment to US job creation and manufacturing without outsourcing. Their proprietary technology is crucial for businesses adhering to federal procurement laws, mainly as government agencies increasingly prioritize domestically sourced products.
For more details about this stock offering and to learn about MADE IN USA ONE LLC’s efforts in using AI and blockchain to promote US-made products and job growth, interested parties can visit the company's website at https://miusa.one or review the SEC filing at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/2010842/000201084224000001/xslFormDX01/primary_doc.xml.
About MADE IN USA ONE LLC:
Since 2001, MADE IN USA ONE LLC has been at the forefront of the Made in USA movement, dedicated to reshoring US manufacturing by providing independent certification services, proprietary seals, and advanced tracking and tracing technology. The company's long-standing use of AI and blockchain enhances its capacity to support American businesses in complying with federal regulations, strengthening the national economy.
Contact Information:
Email: press@miusa.one
Adam Reiser
MADE IN USA ONE LLC
+ +1 5617891139
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn