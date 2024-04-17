Sight Machine on Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing Brings Contextualized Manufacturing Data into the Data Estate

Integration with Microsoft Fabric will help industrial companies combine and analyze contextualized manufacturing data with financial, supply chain, and other corporate data for game-changing productivity improvements

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Machine Inc., provider of the leading platform for manufacturing data and industrial AI, today introduced a manufacturing data solution for integrating contextualized production data into Microsoft Fabric.



The ease and simplicity that Sight Machine on Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing currently provides in aggregating, contextualizing and understanding data now extends to production data managed in Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft’s end-to-end unified analytics platform, including for industrial networks that follow the ISA-95 standard.

Bringing Sight Machine’s data and its analytics tools, including Factory CoPilot, into Microsoft Fabric enables companies to combine and analyze contextualized manufacturing data with financial, supply chain, ERP and MES data, enabling unprecedented levels of knowledge and enterprise-wide insight.

“Until now, industrial companies have been unable to incorporate their plant floor data as a first-class citizen in the enterprise data estate,” said Sight Machine CEO and Co-Founder Jon Sobel. “With Sight Machine on Microsoft Fabric, companies are able to use plant floor data just as easily and powerfully as they use other data: to optimize production globally, determine which equipment is best at fulfilling an order, know which lines are at highest risk of going down, see the current status of orders, and determine when to re-route them to another facility. It has never been possible to do this in a truly data-driven way.”

Sight Machine’s Manufacturing Data Platform (MDP) helps global manufacturers unlock the power of industrial data to increase profitability, productivity and sustainability. Sight Machine’s manufacturing data solution in Microsoft Fabric is available via Azure Marketplace.

In addition, Sight Machine’s Factory Transform component, which transforms plant data into AI-ready models of the production process, is now available for other independent software vendors and systems integrators to use with their customers on Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing.

Microsoft Fabric integrates technologies like Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Power BI into a single unified product, empowering data and business professionals alike to unlock the potential of their data and lay the foundation for the era of AI. By unifying these services into a single SaaS offering for data management, governance and other shared services, Microsoft Fabric reduces complexity and lowers the total cost of ownership.

Sight Machine on Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing structures and contextualizes raw manufacturing data, making it understandable to all users and to AI tools, such as Sight Machine’s Factory CoPilot. Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing data solutions enable generative AI capabilities on all data incorporated into Fabric via Microsoft Copilot templates which accelerate issue resolution and improve productivity with natural language querying of unified IT-OT data estate.

“Manufacturing data solutions in Microsoft Fabric help industrial customers integrate their AI-ready Sight Machine data into their data estates more easily than ever before,” said Dominik Wee, Corporate Vice President, Manufacturing and Mobility at Microsoft Corp. “Making contextualized production data available for enterprise-wide usage is a big step toward achieving the promise of smart manufacturing.”

About Sight Machine

Sight Machine helps global manufacturers unlock the power of industrial data to increase profitability, productivity and sustainability. Through its data-first approach, Sight Machine’s Manufacturing Data Platform creates a common data foundation by capturing and contextualizing data from the entire factory to deliver a systemwide view of the manufacturing process. Data becomes democratized, empowering all stakeholders to drive productivity improvements across the enterprise. With systemwide visibility and artificial-intelligence-powered insights, manufacturers can now scale efficiency, quality and sustainability solutions across entire production processes and multi-factory sites, and even extend the impact to their broader supply and value chains. Sight Machine has offices in San Francisco and Ann Arbor, Mich. (www.sightmachine.com).

