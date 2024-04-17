Submit Release
Is there a quick fix for ocean acidification?

The ocean is getting more and more acidic. Can we solve it by emptying a giant bottle of antacid into the ocean? No… but the idea of lowering the ocean’s acidity in order to decrease global carbon dioxide levels isn’t all bad. Let’s dive into the science behind ocean alkalinization, and how it could be one part of a larger solution to our global climate crisis.

American Chemical Society Reactions (ACSReactions), 10 April 2024. Resource.

