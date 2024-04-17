Ocean acidification significantly alters the trace element content of the kelp, Saccharina latissima

Highlights

Exposure of S. latissima to higher concentrations of pCO 2 caused a significant increase in the content and subcellular heterogeneity of iodine and arsenic in kelp.

caused a significant increase in the content and subcellular heterogeneity of iodine and arsenic in kelp. The iodine-to‑calcium and bromine-to‑calcium ratios of kelp increased significantly under high CO 2 .

. High CO 2 significantly reduced levels of copper and cadmium in kelp tissue.

significantly reduced levels of copper and cadmium in kelp tissue. The elemental content of seaweeds used as food should be carefully monitored as climate change accelerates this century.

Abstract

Seaweeds are ecosystem engineers that can serve as habitat, sequester carbon, buffer ecosystems against acidification, and, in an aquaculture setting, represent an important food source. One health issue regarding the consumption of seaweeds and specifically, kelp, is the accumulation of some trace elements of concern within tissues. As atmospheric CO 2 concentrations rise, and global oceans acidify, the concentrations of elements in seawater and kelp may change. Here, we cultivated the sugar kelp, Saccharina latissima under ambient (~400 μatm) and elevated pCO 2 (600–2400 μatm) conditions and examined the accumulation of trace elements using x-ray powder diffraction, sub-micron resolution x-ray imaging, and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry. Exposure of S. latissima to higher concentrations of pCO 2 and lower pH caused a significant increase (p < 0.05) in the iodine and arsenic content of kelp along with increased subcellular heterogeneity of these two elements as well as bromine. The iodine-to‑calcium and bromine-to‑calcium ratios of kelp also increased significantly under high CO 2 /low pH (p < 0.05). In contrast, high CO 2 /low pH significantly reduced levels of copper and cadmium in kelp tissue (p < 0.05) and there were significant inverse correlations between concentrations of pCO 2 and concentrations of cadmium and copper in kelp (p < 0.05). Changes in copper and cadmium levels in kelp were counter to expected changes in their free ionic concentrations in seawater, suggesting that the influence of low pH on algal physiology was an important control on the elemental content of kelp. Collectively, these findings reveal the complex effects of ocean acidification on the elemental composition of seaweeds and indicate that the elemental content of seaweeds used as food must be carefully monitored as climate change accelerates this century.

Schultz J., Gobler D. L. B., Young C. S., Perez A., Doall M. H. & Gobler C. J., 2024. Ocean acidification significantly alters the trace element content of the kelp, Saccharina latissima. Marine Pollution Bulletin 202: 116289. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2024.116289. Article.

