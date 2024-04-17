MC Squared Energy Services (MC2) Celebrates Earth Day 2024 With Annual Green Initiative

To celebrate Earth Day 2024, on Monday, April 22, MC2 will retire Midwest-generated Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) equal to 100% of the energy its customers consume this day.

This amount is equivalent to eliminating more than 2,500 metric tons of CO 2 from the atmosphere.

from the atmosphere. MC2 continuously supports the development of renewable generation resources in the Midwest.



CHICAGO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (MC2), a Chicago based retail electric supplier, will celebrate Earth Day 2024 with their annual green initiative. On Monday, April 22, MC2 will retire wind and solar based Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) equal to 100% of this day’s energy consumption of its entire client base. This includes all residential, commercial, educational, and governmental customers served by MC2 in Illinois and Ohio, states in which the company is a certified retail electric supplier. These RECs are in addition to existing state-mandated Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) compliance requirements.

On Earth Day 2024, MC2 is projected to retire wind and solar generated renewable energy certificates equivalent to eliminating more than 2,500 metric tons of CO 2 from the atmosphere. “We are excited to continue our tradition of celebrating Earth Day again this year by supporting clean, renewable energy resources,” states MC2 founder and president, Chuck Sutton.

MC Squared Energy Services offers electricity supply products and services that are backed by RECs as a way for customers to support the reduction of harmful emissions and help the environment. A REC represents 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity that has been generated from a renewable energy source.

Striving to build a sustainable future, MC Squared Energy Services proudly offers its EcoGreen Power Supply Program and Community Solar Savings Program as easy opportunities for its customers to support renewable energy generation resources.

About MC Squared Energy Services, LLC

Established in 2008 by veteran energy industry experts, MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (MC2) is a certified retail electric-service provider headquartered in Chicago. MC2 helps municipalities, businesses, and individuals with competitive electric supply products to fit their specific needs. The company’s customer-focused team has the resources and knowledge to meet its customers electrical supply requirements. MC2 prides itself on being easy to work with and responsive to its customers.

MC Squared Energy Services, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wolverine Holdings. Founded in 1994, the Wolverine companies comprise a number of diversified financial institutions specializing in proprietary trading, asset management, order execution services and technology solutions. They are recognized as a market leader with a focus on innovation, achievement, and integrity with clients and colleagues. The Wolverine companies are headquartered in Chicago, with satellite offices in New York and San Francisco and a proprietary trading affiliate office located in London.

For Further Product Information, Contact :

Samantha Komzak

MC Squared Energy Services, LLC

312-854-1981

skomzak@mc2energyservices.com

Illinois Required Disclosure (ComEd Service Area)

MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (MC2) is not the same entity as your electric delivery company. You are not required to enroll with MC2. As of April 2024, the electric supply price to compare to is currently 6.848 cents per kWh1. The electric utility electric supply price will expire on May 31, 2024. The utility electric supply price to compare does not include the purchased electricity adjustment factor. The purchased electricity adjustment factor may range between +.5 cents and -.5 cents per kilowatt-hour. For more information, go to the Illinois Commerce Commission's free website at www.pluginillinois.org.

1 The electric supply price to compare is for residential customers. Electric supply prices to compare for other rate classes (in cents per kWh) that are currently applicable include: Watt-Hour Non-Electric Space Heating - 6.894 cents/kWh; Demand Non-Electric Space Heating - 6.940 cents/kWh; Nonresidential Electric Space Heating - 6.678 cents/kWh; Dusk to Dawn Lighting - 3.804 cents/kWh; General Lighting - 6.296 cents/kWh.

Illinois Required Disclosure (Ameren Service Area)

MC Squared Energy Services, LLC (MC2) is not the same entity as your electric delivery company. You are not required to enroll with MC2. As of April 2024, the electric utility electric supply price to compare to is currently 8.683 cents/kWh (Up to 800 kWh) and 7.670 cents/kWh (Above 800 kWh)1. The utility electric supply price will expire on May 31, 2024. The utility electric supply price to compare does not include the purchased electricity adjustment factor. For more information, go to the Illinois Commerce Commission’s free website at www.pluginillinois.org.