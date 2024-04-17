AutoPacific Forecasts EV Sales Growth in Connection with New Lower Priced Options

EV sales are forecast to grow from 2.5 million units in 2026, 15% of total sales, to 4.1 million units in 2029, 25% of total sales.

36% of EV rejectors say the cost of buying and/or operating at EV is too expensive and nearly half of them say a price under $35,000 would change their mind.

An influx of new, lower price EVs that fall into various segments will enter the market, vastly expanding consumer range and interest.” — Ed Kim, AutoPacific president and chief analyst