Verita launches new Pandemic Protection Package Policy

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verita (Verita CSG, Inc.), a Managing General Underwriting (MGU) company, today announced the introduction of an innovative product focused on addressing the exposures associated with pandemics. The new Pandemic Protection Policy will help protect businesses against the next pandemic outbreak in the USA, in addition to providing coverage for planned and reactive actions required by the outbreak, including delivery of expert health consultation along with a revenue buffer to maintain coverage of wages and related fixed business costs.



Verita’s new Pandemic Protection Package policy provides additional expense coverage for epidemic/pandemic-triggered events as outlined in the policy provisions. A unique value of the policy includes a Crisis Management Assistance option, whereby a leading consulting firm will deliver guidance and counsel around client’s response, including access to the following elements:

Real-time threat monitoring capabilities

Self-service information portal

Exclusive access to a Pandemic Preparedness Maturity Assessment and Review (annual)

Pandemic Readiness webinar (annual)

Dedicated global health advisor



Edward Chiang, CEO, Verita, commented, “Our goal at Verita is focused on delivering a holistic insurance solution. We are delighted to be able to expand upon our available product offerings with the launch of our new Pandemic Protection Package solution. This product will further enhance our innovative long-term insurance solutions to further distinguish Verita from competitors in our target markets.

To learn more, please visit: www.veritainc.com

About Verita

Verita CSG, Inc. (d/b/a Verita CSG Insurance Services, Inc. in the States of California and New York) (“Verita”) is a general agent with its principal place of business in Portsmouth, New Hampshire (CA license #: 0660690). Verita underwrites insurance business on behalf of certain non-affiliated insurance companies subject to pre-approved underwriting guidelines. Verita is licensed as a property casualty insurance agency in all states in which products are offered. Availability and qualification for coverage, terms, rates and discounts may vary by jurisdiction. Policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the issuing insurance carrier. Coverage under any insurance policy is subject to the terms and conditions of that policy and is ultimately the decision of the buyer. Verita receives commission and/or additional compensation from its insurance company partners in connection with its sale of insurance to you. WTW is an investor in Verita.

Media Contacts

Douglas Menelly

Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com +1 (516) 972 0380

Arnelle Sullivan

Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com +1 (718) 208-0474