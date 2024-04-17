Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,502 in the last 365 days.

BridgeCore Capital Announces New Bridge Loan Program for Vacant 99 Cents Only Stores

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BridgeCore Capital, Inc. today announced the launch of a new bridge loan program to finance vacant 99 Cents Only Stores across the U.S.

With the recent news that 99 Cents Only Stores is closing all of its 371 retail outlets, BridgeCore has expanded its lending platform to provide bridge financing for locations that this retailer closes or vacates.

BridgeCore’s new loan program provides investors with a platform to quickly execute on the acquisition financing of these value-add assets nationwide, with bridge loans ranging in size from $500,000 to $3,000,000, and with prepayment flexibility to later refinance with long-term financing.

This loan product is interest-only, non-recourse on a case-by-case basis with fixed-rate pricing starting at 10.50%.

“Our new loan program addresses another development in the current ’bridge-to-normal’ environment,” said Elliot Shirwo, BridgeCore’s founder and principal.  “Borrowers are seeking such bridge loans as a relief on debt service, given liquidity challenges and the underlying assets’ lack of income.  Additionally, borrowers need a ‘bridge-to-normal’ at a time when distressed real estate opportunities are surfacing due to the market’s recovery from COVID and the economic transition through the inflationary and uncertain interest rate, cap rate and political environment.

“In 2023, BridgeCore demonstrated its ability to pivot when the commercial real estate market shifted, by launching a similar loan product on vacant Rite Aid locations in the U.S.  We’ve done it again with our bridge program to finance vacant 99 Cents Only Stores throughout the country,” Shirwo added.

About BridgeCore Capital

BridgeCore provides creatively structured loan products on commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate in the U.S., including origination of senior and junior debt and purchase of non-performing loans secured by first trust deeds. Additionally, borrowers throughout the nation can take advantage of BridgeCore’s “Middle Market Loan Program,” which is an alternative to traditional LifeCo financing.  This program provides borrowers with flexible pre-pay, interest-only, non-recourse, fixed- or floating-rate financing with 2-to 5-year terms for loan sizes ranging from $5M to $30M+.

For more information, visit www.bridgecorecapital.com.  

Company  Contact:
Elliot Shirwo, BridgeCore Capital
424-777-0063, elliot@bridgecorecapital.com

Media, Contact:
Roger Pondel, PondelWilkinson Inc.
310-279-5965, rpondel@pondel.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

BridgeCore Capital Announces New Bridge Loan Program for Vacant 99 Cents Only Stores

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more