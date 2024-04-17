Fr8App Selected by Grupo Solave for Cross-Border Logistics Services

Empowering Seamless Logistics for Solave's Global Reach

HOUSTON, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech''), a technology company whose custom-developed, industry-leading Fr8App freight-matching platform offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, announces its appointment as Solave's logistics solutions provider for cross-border operations.



Solave, recognized for its leadership in the Blue Agave market with achievements such as becoming a global leader in Agave Syrup production, a frontrunner in cultivating Blue Agave plants in Mexico, and a reputable Tequila producer for notable brands, aims to benefit from optimized logistics and supply chain efficiency through Fr8App’s platform.

"We are thrilled to take on the role of logistics solutions provider for Solave, applying our advanced platform and extensive network to meet their specific logistics needs," stated Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8App. “Tequila is one of the most popular spirits in the world, and sales are expected to grow approximately 6% annually over the coming decade. We are proud to serve the marketplace of this iconic spirit within Mexican heritage, and are positioned to support the logistic requirements of its growth.”

As part of OLEOMEX, a reputable Mexican industrial corporation with over 44 years of industry experience, Solave's dedication to quality and sustainability resonates with Fr8App’s mission of providing reliable and forward-thinking logistics solutions.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. (“Fr8App”), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (“OTR”) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

