Leading Conference Organizer IMN Launches AI in Real Estate Conference on June 11 in New York City

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As technology innovations accelerate in the real estate sector, IMN’s debut conference will take place on June 11, 2024 at the Union League Club in NYC. The inaugural event will uncover AI operations and business efficiency potential as never before. Panel topics span generative AI, chatbot leverage, machine-learning algorithms, 3-D generators automating decision making, predictive analysis, selecting the correct vendor and more. Potential attendees, sponsors and exhibitors are all encouraged to visit this link.

The program is curated to distill complex technical concepts with the purpose of informing applicable strategies per business and industry. The rise of smart homes, necessity of protective CRMs, complex policies and more all require urgent discussion about today’s valuations, trends and innovations. This forum represents the epicenter of that dialogue, and one where audience members will learn from and establish connections with those leading the AI pace in real estate.

A Sample of the 40+ Featured speakers signed up so far include:

Ryan LaRue, Director-Innovation and Portfolio Strategy, Barings Real Estate

Alexandra Nicoletti, Partner, Chamber Creek

Edward Hinchey, Senior Director, Technology, Fisher Brothers

Virginia Suliman, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Invitation Homes

Karen Hollinger, Managing Director, KKR & Co. Inc

Carrie Denning Jackson, Vice President, Innovation Operations, Tech & Innovation, Jamestown

Steven Caputo, Assistant Commissioner, Energy Management, NYC, Department of Citywide Administrative Services

Armel Traore Dit Nignan, Head of Data & Analytics, Principal Real Estate Investors

“With rates at historic levels and a tight labor market, there’s an incredible focus from owners and operators on how they can be more efficient with their resource,” said Minna Song, CEO of EliseAI. “The leapfrogging of AI technology over the past 2 years has created a unique opportunity to do less with more. We’re looking forward to the IMN AI real estate conference to learn how AI can help multifamily owners and operators in new and impactful ways.”

Whether you work in property management, brokerage-related field, construction, finance or property valuation, the IMN AI in Real Estate Conference equips you with the knowledge and tools to:

Streamline operations and boost efficiency across every aspect of your business.

Gain a competitive edge via targeted small group meetings in your industry-specific real estate verticals.

Make smarter decisions with predictive analytics that anticipate future trends and valuations.

Discounted rates are available for a limited time

IMN’s one-day event at the Union League Club in New York on June 11 has been constructed in conjunction with 10 leading industry voices as its advisory board. Board members include Starwood Capital Group, FCP, and Brightspire Capital, Inc.

Join the AI revolution and transform the way you do real estate.

Founded in 1994, IMN is the premier real estate conference business in the United States, providing a high-quality intelligence and networking platform that drives industry connections, deal flow and knowledge transfer across multiple corporate functions and property types.

Our team prides itself on deep customer relationships and domain expertise that enable a unique responsiveness to market opportunities in the creation of innovative must-attend industry events.

