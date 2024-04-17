Bombas Teams with Taboola to Drive 300% Return on Ad Spend Using Taboola's Performance Advertising-Focused Bidding Technology Called Maximize Conversions

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced the results of a successful holiday advertising campaign with comfort-focused apparel brand Bombas , driving 300% Return On Ad Spend (ROAS) in November 2023.



Bombas, a trusted Taboola partner since 2016, is a comfort-focused apparel brand that donates a specially-designed item to those facing housing insecurity for every item sold. Ahead of the 2023 holiday season, Bombas set a goal to drive as many conversions as possible, keeping costs at a minimum.

To drive success, Bombas used Taboola’s Maximize Conversions , an automated bidding solution that enables advertisers to evolve beyond manual and time-consuming cost per click (CPC) bidding optimizations, in favor of simply specifying a budget and having Taboola’s algorithm automate the CPC bid to drive as many conversions as possible, while staying within budget. Through this, in Q4, Taboola was able to drive 224% total ROAS, 50% higher ROAS than the goal, and a $36 CPA, 49% lower than the goal.

The strong collaboration comes on the heels of successful holiday slippers campaigns between Taboola and Bombas in 2022, which drove over 50% ROAS.

“This standout holiday campaign showcased Taboola as a reliable partner for Bombas during pivotal periods, driving new customer acquisition effectively,” said Carolyn Dixon at Bombas. “It showcased Maximize Conversions as a valuable offering and Taboola's capability to assist Bombas in achieving conversions within budget constraints, optimizing campaign spending, and delivering strong performance on a significant scale.”

"Maximize Conversions continues to be used by top brands because it drives real advertiser success, and it’s great to see more of our longtime partners, like Bombas, adopting it,” said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO of Taboola. “I’m excited about these results and Maximize Conversions being one of our most rapidly adopted offerings ever.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About Bombas

Bombas is a comfort focused apparel brand with a mission to help those facing housing insecurity. The company launched in 2013, after the founders learned that socks are the #1 most requested clothing item at homeless shelters. From there, they set out to help solve that problem, donating a pair of socks for every pair they sell. How do you donate a lot of socks? You sell a lot. And how do you sell a lot? You make the most comfortable socks in the history of feet. Bombas continued to innovate and used its expertise in comfort to launch into apparel with underwear and t-shirts and now donates specially designed versions of the top 3 (#1 socks, #2 underwear, #3 t-shirts) most requested clothing items in homeless shelters. To date, Bombas has donated more than 100 million items to those facing housing insecurity. You can learn more at beebetter.bombas.com .





