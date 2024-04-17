Cribl Ushers in a New Era of Data Storage Simplicity with Cribl Lake

Turnkey data lake eliminates storage complexity with simplified, cost-effective solution for IT and security data

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced the launch of Cribl Lake , the industry’s first turnkey data lake solution designed to put IT and security teams on the fast-track to having complete control and flexibility over their data. Provisioned directly from Cribl.Cloud, organizations collect, analyze, and route a complete view of all IT and Security data across the enterprise, streamlining workflows and providing value within minutes. Cribl Lake’s unified management layer allows organizations to leverage low-cost object storage, either Cribl-managed or customer-owned, and automate provisioning, unify security and retention policy, and use open formats to eliminate vendor lock-in.



“To unlock the true value of data, it needs to be easily accessible so the right teams can retrieve the right data in the right format,” said Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Cribl. “IT and security data, which is ingested in various shapes and formats, is traditionally challenging to structure and will continue to become more complex as data variety and volume increases. With Cribl Lake, users can cost-effectively onboard huge volumes of data and set security and retention policies, all in open formats that empower them to efficiently analyze and extract value from any analytics tool, today or in the future.”

As data volume increases at a 28% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), today’s organizations are faced with tight budgets and lean engineering resources that prohibit them from effectively managing increasing data volumes. Cribl Lake is a flexible, cost-effective data lake solution that seamlessly scales with data growth, giving IT and Security teams the autonomy to effectively manage retention, meet compliance mandates, centralize telemetry aggregation, and improve analytics and threat hunting without dependence on other departments. With Cribl Lake, users can:

Store any type of IT and security data including raw, structured, unstructured, or other various formats.

including raw, structured, unstructured, or other various formats. Optimize for future value through schema-on-need, store in any format and reformat when needed.

through schema-on-need, store in any format and reformat when needed. Easily access data through open formats to simplify future analysis, replay operations, and data portability.

through open formats to simplify future analysis, replay operations, and data portability. Maintain security and compliance with unified security features, retention policies, authentication features, and access controls.

with unified security features, retention policies, authentication features, and access controls. Reduce storage costs with comprehensive tiered storage based on data value.

with comprehensive tiered storage based on data value. Break down data silos by improving data accessibility and analysis by sharing data across the enterprise with a central repository.

Cribl Lake is fully integrated with Cribl’s suite of products and can be onboarded in a matter of minutes, with no data or cloud-service provider expertise required of its users. Teams can effortlessly ingest, share, and route data downstream through Cribl Stream and Cribl Edge in any format, to any tool, at any time, without needing to move or rehydrate data to run analysis. Cribl Search unifies the query experience no matter where data is stored, so users can get value from data without delays.

“As the volume and complexity of data continues to escalate, enterprises need a data lake solution that consolidates large volumes of data from disparate sources to make it easy to share and retrieve for future use,” said Jon Brown, Senior Analyst, Cloud & IT Operations at ESG. “Leveraging open formats, enabling rich access control, and being able to cost-effectively search these datasets are critical to simplifying data management, turning it into a strategic advantage for organizations without the burdens of cost or complexity.”

Click here to learn more about Cribl Lake, and register for the “3 Ways to Fast-Track your Data Lake Strategy Without Being a Data Expert” webinar on April 24, 2024 at 10:00 am PT to hear how a managed data lake makes it easy for IT and security teams to access and analyze data, slash storage costs, and keep data secure and compliant.

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or in any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry’s leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search , the industry’s first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake , a turnkey data lake. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

