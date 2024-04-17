G1 Therapeutics to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 1, 2024

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX ), a commercial-stage oncology company, will host a webcast and conference call to provide a financial and corporate update for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday May 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET.



To register for the event and receive a dial in number and unique PIN to access the live conference call, please follow this link to register online . While not required, it is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company’s website: www.g1therapeutics.com . The webcast will be archived on the same page for 90 days following the event.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop and deliver next-generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). The Company is also evaluating therapies in combination with cytotoxic therapies and/or immunotherapy in areas of high unmet need including triple-negative breast cancer and extensive stage small cell lung cancer. G1’s goal is to provide innovative therapeutic advances for people living with cancer. G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit http://www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @G1Therapeutics and LinkedIn .

G1 Therapeutics® and the G1 Therapeutics logo and COSELA® and the COSELA logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

G1 Therapeutics Contacts: