Sopra Banking Software Recognized as Leader in the 2024 Quadrant’s SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Platform

PARIS, FRANCE, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopra Banking Software (SBS), a leading technology partner to over 1,500 financial institutions worldwide, is delighted to announce that the Sopra Banking Platform has been ranked as a leader by the SPARK Matrix Quadrant in this year’s evaluation.

The Quadrant’s SPARK Matrix: Digital Banking Platform evaluated 28 solutions based on technology excellence and customer impact. The analysis highlights Sopra Banking Platform's competitive differentiation in regulatory reporting, payments, and lending areas.

Among these differentiators, the Quadrant emphasizes the modern architecture of the Sopra Banking Platform, stating that "SBS’s cloud-native approach empowers retail banks to scale their business requirements, drive innovation, and gain a competitive edge. The platform extends its portfolio through a cloud-native SaaS solution, orchestrating pre-integrated SBS services and connecting various financial services, including compliance, remittance, personal finance management, and credit insights, all while ensuring Zero-trust security. With AI-driven, customer-centric, integrated digital banking solutions, the Sopra Banking platform leverages a fusion of APIs, open-source, and cloud-native technologies to offer customization, agility, speed, and flexibility, accelerating your digital transformation initiatives.”

“This market recognition proves that the investments made over the last few years to transform this flagship solution into a full digital core have met the expectations of our customers and the market for a leading digital banking solution,” said Richard Broadbent, General Manager of Sopra Banking Platform / Digital Core.

About Sopra Banking Software

Sopra Banking Software (SBS) is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 5,000 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is a subsidiary of European digital consulting leader Sopra Steria (EPA: SOP), a 50,000 person company that generates annual revenue of approximately €5.1 billion. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France. www.soprabanking.com. For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit soprabanking.com