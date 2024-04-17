New American-Made Lightweight Professional Drone for Inspections and ISR

Skyfish’s new Osprey enterprise drone will showcase at AUVSI Xponential 2024

MISSOULA, Mont., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American drone maker Skyfish will unveil Osprey -- at Xponential Booth #4350 -- a new survey-grade, enterprise drone that fits in a backpack.



Purpose built for infrastructure inspection and ISR, Osprey supports best-in-class, compact third-party sensors such as the new Sony LR1 61-megapixel camera for inspection and photogrammetry and NextVision’s Raptor for ISR.

The Osprey is easily portable at ~14 lbs all up weight and features flight times of up to 60 minutes, a radio range of 3 to 5 miles, collision avoidance, automated in-flight geotagging of frame synchronous data, and RTK for cm grade location accuracy. It is made in the USA, NDAA compliant, Green UAS in process and Army DEVCOM certified Airworthiness Level 3.

For detailed infrastructure inspection, Skyfish creates very precise 3D models, or digital twins, that engineers can trust. Customer use cases include the inspection, precise measurement, and analysis of infrastructure including cellular towers, bridges, roadways, wind turbines, airports, power lines, specialized land use management and more. The Skyfish 3D/digital-twin models are crystal clear, measurable, and accurate to within 1/32 of an inch. For law enforcement and defense, Osprey supports the NextVision Raptor EO/IR sensor with incredible X80 EO zoom and significant IR range.

“To give customers exceptional performance, Osprey was designed to be lightweight, fly up to an hour, record an exact location, and support best-in-class industry sensors for either infrastructure inspection, or ISR.” says Dr. Orest Pilskalns, CEO of Skyfish.

About Skyfish ® — Precision Drones for Engineering & ISR

Founded by mapping technology pioneer Dr. Orest Pilskalns, Skyfish drones are made in USA, NDAA compliant, Green UAV in process and US Army DEVCOM certified airworthiness level 3. Skyfish.ai is headquartered in beautiful Missoula, Montana, creating a local thriving community of mapping, modeling, and radar technology specialists. The company’s full UAS technology stack, autonomous navigation platform, and precision measurement capability are mission built for engineering use cases and critical infrastructure targets requiring highly accurate inspection, measurement, and analysis.

