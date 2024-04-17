Allied Payment Network Adds Payment Specialist Arlington Wade as VP of Sales
The strengths Allied brings to the banking market are second to none—exceptional service and industry-leading technology for real-time payments.”FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, announced today the addition of Arlington Wade as the new Vice President of Sales for its West Region. Wade brings a wealth of experience in the digital payment sector, along with an accomplished record of business development.
— Arlington Wade, VP of Sales for Allied Payment Network
Wade’s career has been singularly focused on the FinTech industry, working exclusively for providers that partner with community banks and credit unions. His accomplishments include being the top sales representative for Security Card Services (acquired by First Data, then Fiserv). He also contributed significantly at Ironwood, a national credit card and payments processing company, where he managed a sales team, oversaw onsite conversions, and was the top performer in new bank relationships.
Wade graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Managerial Finance–Banking and Finance. He was awarded the Electronic Transactions Association Payment Professional designation in 2020.
“Allied is fortunate to add someone with Arlington’s payment and relationship experience to our team,” said Allied Chief Executive Officer Geoff Knapp. “He will be a key figure in bolstering Allied’s expansion in the west by providing his expertise and guidance both before and after the sale.”
Wade’s appointment is another step in Allied’s ongoing strategy to enhance its position as the banking industry’s payment expert and to deliver superior digital money movement solutions.
“The strengths Allied brings to the banking market are second to none—exceptional service and industry-leading technology for real-time payments,” said Wade. “I look forward to applying my know-how and enthusiasm to help provide custom solutions that meet financial institution objectives and challenges and take Allied to the next level.”
About Allied Payment Network
Allied Payment Network believes that “moving money matters.” Its mission is to provide banks and credit unions with world-class payments tools that help establish them as the heart of the communities they serve. With a real-time, open-network model guiding its Universal Payments vision, its suite of online and mobile solutions includes online billpay, P2P, PicturePay®, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, and Vault. For more information, visit www.alliedpayment.com.
Mary York
For Allied Payment Network, Inc.
+1 706-280-9267
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn