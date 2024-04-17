La Capa: Pizza Shop’s Catering Service Receives Praise from Locals in Victoria

Shepparton, Victoria – La Capa, a 5-star rated pizza shop based in shepparton east, is happy to announce that it was recently featured in this article, ‘Best Pizza Shops in Shepparton’ by AGR Technology, that celebrates its delicious range of authentic pizzas and highly praised catering service.

Dedicated to providing services to the community and consistently delivering high-quality food, La Capa is thrilled to have received some great feedback from customers and strives to continue working to become the best pizza shop in shepparton. With happy locals noting La Capa’s generous quantities, delicious selection of homemade pizzas and mouth-watering ice cream, the pizzeria hopes to continue offering a premier service and tasty dishes for the entire family via their Google reviews online.

Founded by Shepparton locals Angela Rigoli and Corey Williams, the Shepparton Pizzeria’s catering service also received praise for using only the freshest and highest-quality ingredients and for its adaptable menu that can be tailored towards dietary requirements such as Gluten intolorence as well as some events.

Unlike large food catering companies, La Capa’s local food catering business in Shepparton offers significant benefits to residents for its ability to deliver its services across Shepparton including: Shepparton South, Shepparton East, North and surrounding areas like Pinelodge.

“Our well-planned menu includes a wide range of homemade goods such as pizzas, pastas, arancini balls, burgers, parmigianas, schnitzels, chips, sandwiches, milkshakes, desserts, and more! We also provide gluten-free and vegetarian options,” said the 2 founders of La Capa. “You can find La Capa Google Map for a little taste of Italy!”

Some of La Capa’s most popular menu items that make every event memorable include:

La Capa Burger: Fresh bakery buns with handmade patties topped with cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, and burger sauce.

Diavolo Parmigiana and Chips: Crispy, homemade chicken schnitzel with Napoli sauce, mozzarella, jalapenos, and chilli flakes, served on a bed of chips.

Pescatore Pizza: A thin-crust crispy pizza with quality Napoli sauce, mozzarella, ham, perfectly cooked seafood, and salty anchovies.

Capricciosa Pizza: This pizza is topped with Napoli sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, mushrooms, olives, and anchovies.

Cannoli with Ice Cream: Beautiful Sicilian-made cannoli filled with creamy Italian gelato in a variety of tempting flavours.

La Capa encourages residents of Shepparton, Victoria and surrounding areas looking for the perfect catering service for a private party or corporate event to contact its owners, Angela and Corey, to find out how a little taste of Italy can help make their next occasion extra special.

About La Capa

Established in 2023 by founders Angela Rigoli and Corey Williams, La Capa is a pizza and takeaway shop in Shepparton East, Victoria. It offers customers a selection of homemade Italian classics using fresh ingredients, such as pizza, Arancini, and cannoli. The pizza shop caters to a wide range of dietary needs and has both a pickup and delivery option to prioritise ease for its customers.

More Information

To learn more about La Capa and its catering service or menu, please visit the website at https://www.lacapa.com.au/ or Follow La Capa on Facebook.

