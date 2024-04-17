Bilateral meeting with President of the Republic of Mauritania

Nouakchott - The FAO Director-General met today in Nouakchott with His Excellency, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Republic of Mauritania.

The President welcomed the Director-General and thanked him for the support extended to Mauritania over the years. He further congratulated him on his re-election for a second term.

The Director-General thanked the President and Mauritania for the support for his re-election and in turn congratulated the President for Mauritania’s election as Chair of the African Union. He recognized the President’s commitment to fight youth unemployment, and to foster inclusive economic growth and development. He further congratulated him on his commitment to agrifood systems transformation and reiterated FAO’s commitment to provide more support in close partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and other line Ministries. The Director-General also reaffirmed FAO’s support to the President in the execution of his mandate as the Chairperson of the African Union.

The Director-General provided an overview of FAO’s work in Mauritania with fourteen projects totaling $15 million and was pleased that the portfolio was still growing, reaffirming FAO’s intention to further develop these projects.

The Director-General also mentioned various value sectors where FAO was providing technical support through Technical Cooperation Programmes (TCPs) with small farmers including fisheries, aquaculture, and fish farming, and emphasized the need to increase collaboration to improve aquaculture.

The President further requested support in various sectors including agriculture diversification, horticulture, rain-fed agriculture, and continental fisheries, as these were key sectors to address youth unemployment in the country.

The President and the Director-General agreed to work together to ensure a successful Africa Regional Ministerial Conference in 2026, and to continue collaborating to improve agrifood systems transformation to achieve zero hunger and eradicate poverty, leaving no one behind.

