Virtual Private Server Market Size, Opportunities & Challenges in Latest Research Report for Business Growth
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global virtual private server market was estimated at $2.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $8.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019 to 2026.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
Surge in security concerns among organizations, improved customization, scalability, and downtime, increase in adoption of cloud-based services among enterprises, and reduction in overall hardware requirement in data centers fuel the growth of the global virtual private server market. On the other hand, limited physical resource & bandwidth availability, and inadequate efficiency compared to dedicated hosting restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, integration of Machine learning and AI with VPS is projected to pave the way for an array of opportunities in the future.
Covid-19 scenario-
The outbreak of the pandemic led to decrease in the production of the virtual private server machines that enable users to attach or detach hardware components as per the needs and business size.
However, the market is projected to recoup soon with the relaxations imposed on the existing rules & regulations and the mass rollout of vaccinations in several countries across the world.
The global virtual private server market is analyzed across type, operating system, organization size, industry vertical, and region.
Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2018, generating more than half of the global virtual private server market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 18.9% by 2026.
The virtual private server market analysis in Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in support for virtualized data centers by government in emerging countries such as China and India.
The key market players analyzed in the global virtual private server market report include DreamHost, LLC, Endurance International Group, Amazon Web Services, Inc., GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC, IBM, United Internet AG, InMotion Hosting, Liquid Web, OVH, and Rackspace US, Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.
