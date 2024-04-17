Greenhouse Heaters Market Hits to Reach $3.2 bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% | Says AMR

The rise of agriculture business has led to increase in greenhouse farming and increase in demand of greenhouse heaters.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global greenhouse heaters market generated $1.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Greenhouse heaters are used to provide a comfortable environment for plants and extend their life in cold climates. They are devices that maintain a constant temperature without releasing harmful substances to plants. Greenhouse heaters are used in greenhouses to maximize crop productivity or profit. A greenhouse heater is a heating system that can keep a greenhouse at a constant temperature. Some agricultural seedlings and flowering plants can survive and thrive in all four seasons, provided the greenhouse temperature is kept constant.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global greenhouse heaters market based on heater type, application, platform, end use, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on heater type, the electric segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global greenhouse heaters market, and would rule the roost through 2031. The paraffin segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the gas segment.

Based on application, the plastic greenhouse segment held the largest share in 2021, capturing nearly two-thirds of the global greenhouse heaters market, and would lead the trail through 2031. The same segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The report also discusses the glass greenhouse segment.

In terms of greenhouse size, the large segment captured the largest market share of over two-fifths in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The medium segment, on the other hand, is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.0% through 2031. The report also studies the small segment.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global greenhouse heaters market share, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in LAMEA is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and Asia-Pacific.

The recent greenhouse heaters market trends are organized shelters and favorable government policies will benefit the global market for greenhouse heaters. Due to the rising demand for commercial greenhouses, premium greenhouses will likely also be in high demand. As This business appears to have a bright future, as people's preferences and priorities shift in favor of environmental protection. The players in this market can take advantage of these opportunities. Such instances positively supports greenhouse heaters market forecast growth.

Segmentation Based On:

The global greenhouse heater market is segmented into heater type, application, greenhouse size, and region.

On the basis of heater type, the market is divided into electric heaters, gas heaters and paraffin heaters.

Depending on application, it is classified into glass greenhouse and plastic greenhouse.

By greenhouse size, it is segregated into small greenhouse, medium greenhouse and large greenhouses.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The major players profiled in the greenhouse heaters market analysis include Agra Tech, Inc., BioGreen GmbH, Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, Hotbox International, International Greenhouse Company, KING, ELECTRICAL MFG. CO., L.B. White Company, Roberts Gordon and Siebring Manufacturing.

