Industrial Noise Control Market: Construction & Mining Activities Drives Growth by 2031 | Hits a CAGR of 4.7%

The global industrial noise control market is projected to reach $9,819.2 million by 2031.

The industrial machinery segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021.” — alliedmarketresearch

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in industrialization in developing countries, rise in construction & mining activities, and various statutory guidelines by governments for containing excessive noise drive the growth of the global industrial noise control market. On the other hand, the initial setup cost of many industrial noise control systems is high as they are designed and manufactured specifically to serve the needs of a particular industry, which restrains the market growth to some extent. However, introduction of technologically advanced products is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Moreover, the main driving factor for the industrial noise control market growth is, the increase in industrialization in developing countries, the rise in construction & mining activities, and various statutory guidelines by governments for containing excessive noise. However, the initial setup cost of many industrial noise control systems is high as they are designed and manufactured specifically to serve the needs of a particular industry or machine; thereby restraining market growth. In addition, fluctuating prices of raw materials used for manufacturing industrial noise control systems also negatively impact the growth of the market.

Download Sample PDF of Report with Updated Pages:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08480

Market Statics:

According to the report, the global industrial noise control industry was estimated at $6.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $9.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The curtains and barrier walls segment to dominate by 2031-

By product, the curtains and barrier walls segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around one-third of the global industrial noise control market revenue. The silencers segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period, This is due to its noise control efficiency.

Buy this Research Report Now @ https://bit.ly/3YM4s7g

The polymers and composite segment to retain its dominance by 2031-

By material, the polymers and composite segment held the major share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global industrial noise control market revenue. The metal segment, simultaneously, would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the long durability of metal noise control systems.

segment to rule the roost-

Based on end-user industry, the industrial machinery segment garnered more than one-third of the global industrial noise control market share in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The automotive industry segment, at the same time, would display the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth of the automotive industry.

Europe garnered the major share in 2021 –

Based on region, Europe contributed to the major share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global industrial noise control market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The LAMEA region, simultaneously, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Developments in the electronics manufacturing industry across the region are expected to propel the market growth.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08480

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the industrial noise control market report include Sound Seal, Ventac Co. Ltd., Technofirst, eNoiseControl, CSTI acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Inc., Merford Noise Control, SysTech Design Inc., R. Kohlhauer GmbH, and Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Findings of the Study -

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial noise control market trends and dynamics.

Depending product, the curtains & barrier walls segment dominated the industrial noise control market, in terms of revenue in 2021.

By material, the polymers & composite segment accounted for a higher revenue share of the market share in 2021.

By end-user industry, the industrial machinery segment dominated the industrial noise control market, in terms of revenue in 2021.

LAMEA is projected to dominate the industrial noise control market forecast in terms of compound annual growth rate.

The key players within the industrial noise control market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the industrial noise control industry.

Read More Related Reports:

Aluminum Cladding Panels Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aluminum-cladding-panels-market

Vinyl Windows Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vinyl-windows-market-A17009