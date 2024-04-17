Geotextile Tubes Market Size to Fly High as Demand Continues to Increase

Geotextile Tubes Market Size

Surge in demand from developing countries and inclination toward implementation of non-woven technical fabrics fuel the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a report titled "Geotextile Tubes Market by Type (Woven and Nonwoven) and End-User Industry (Wastewater Treatment, Agriculture, Aquaculture, Construction, Marine, Pulp & Paper Mills, and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global geotextile tubes market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The report identifies several key factors driving the growth of the geotextile tubes market, including increasing demand from developing countries and the adoption of nonwoven technical fabrics. However, the market growth is hindered by the production of toxic waste. On the other hand, the emergence of eco-friendly technologies presents new opportunities for the market.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing activities and supply chain operations have been disrupted, leading to an economic slowdown. The construction industry and end-user industries like pulp & paper mills and marine have experienced temporary shutdowns, resulting in reduced demand. However, as lockdown restrictions ease and activities resume, the demand for geotextile tubes is expected to grow steadily.

The report highlights that the nonwoven segment holds the largest share of the geotextile tubes market in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share. It is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2%. The usage of nonwoven geotextile tubes in disposables, industrial materials, and durable consumer goods at a low cost is a significant factor driving the growth of this segment.

In terms of end-user industries, the marine segment is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the increased utilization of geotextile tubes in the construction of marine structures. However, the wastewater segment held the largest share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its leading position due to government regulations on wastewater treatment and the use of geotextile dewatering bags.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2019 and is projected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. The region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.7% due to favorable government schemes and the growing demand for agro-textile products. North America is also expected to experience steady growth with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The report provides a list of leading market players in the geotextile tubes market, including TechFab India Industries Ltd., Flexituff Ventures International Limited, Koninklijke TenCate, Ace Geosynthetics, Huesker, Low & Bonar, Officine Maccaferri, NAUE GmbH & Co., Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd., and Fibertex Nonwovens.

