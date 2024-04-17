Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Sustainable Growth Opening New Opportunities with CAGR of 7.2% by 2027

The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market is projected to reach $26,964.5 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The blocks is expected to be the most influencing segment growing in the global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market report.” — alliedmarketresearch

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drivers of This Research:

Reduction in overall construction costs, better environmental efficiency compared to conventional bricks, and benefits of AAC such as fire resistance, thermal insulation, and lightweight drive the growth of the global autoclaved aerated concrete market. Necessity of resilient construction presents lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global autoclaved aerated concrete market generated $17.14 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $26.96 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Autoclaved aerated concrete is also known as autoclaved light-weight concrete, aircrete, foam concrete, autoclaved cellular concrete, or porous concrete and is a light-weight alternative for the construction of walls and other non-load bearing members. AAC is generally available as panels, blocks, and others, which can be used for wall cladding, flooring, roofing, partition walls, and others. This type of concrete mainly constitutes of around 80% air induced by the expansion agent to reduce the density and overall weight of the product.

Key Segments Based On:

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, application, and region. Based on end user, the market is divided into residential and non-residential. The residential segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the non-residential segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is classified into walls, floors & roofs, and others. The walls segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to more than half of the total revenue. However, the floors & roofs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players including Aercon AAC, Bauroc AS, AKG Gazbeton, HIL Limited, Ballarpur Industries Limited (BILT), Forterra plc, CSR Ltd., JK Laxmi Cement Ltd., H+H International A/S, and Xella International GmbH.

Key Findings Of The Study

By product type, the blocks segment dominated the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market share in 2019.

On the basis of end user, the residential segment led the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market in 2019.

Depending on application, the wall segment garnered major share of the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market in 2019.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.

LAMEA is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

