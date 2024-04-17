PM expresses gratitude to contributors to Điện Biên Phủ Victory

VIETNAM, April 17 -

ĐIỆN BIÊN – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính paid homage to General Võ Nguyên Giáp and met with families of soldiers fighting in the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign and policy beneficiaries in Muong Phang commune of Điện Biên Phủ city, the northwestern province of Điện Biên, on April 16.

The activity was part of events held in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the historic Điện Biên Phủ Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024).

At the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign Headquarters relic site, PM Chính and other officials offered incense in commemoration of General Võ Nguyên Giáp, Commander-in-chief of the Việt Nam People’s Army and also direct commander of the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign, and the soldiers who laid down their lives for the victory.

The delegation also visited an exhibition hall on the life and military career of General Giap and the Mường Phăng historical relic site – the base of the Campaign Headquarters for 105 days, from January 31 to May 15, 1954. At this place, Giáp and others of the Campaign Command made decisive instructions and orders, culminating in the order for launching a general offensive across the battlefield on May 7, 1954, leading to the victory that “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”.

Meeting with 20 families of Điện Biên soldiers and policy beneficial families from Mường Phăng and Pá Khoang communes, PM Chính thanked people of the two communes and nearby localities for protecting and taking care of the Campaign Headquarters relic, which he said reflected the close-knit ties between the military and civilians in Việt Nam.

He asked authorities of Điện Biên province and Điện Biên Phủ city to continue promoting socio-economic development in Mường Phăng. He also requested that they preserve and bring into play the values of the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign Headquarters relic site to help educate people on patriotism and former generations’ undaunted spirit in national defence, develop historical tourism, and uphold cultural identities of local ethnic groups.

On this occasion, the Government leader also presented VNĐ100 million (over US$3,900) to the education promotion fund of Mường Phăng commune to support disadvantaged students. VNS