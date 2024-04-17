Submit Release
California Couple Donates 75-Acre Redwood Forest, Opens Eco Wedding Venue

Redwoods Ceremony Space

The Main House at Ridgefield in Arcata CA

Couple Walking Through the Redwoods at Ridgefield

Two Arcata residents announce the official opening of Ridgefield wedding venue accompanied by their donation of 75 acres of Redwoods as a conservation easement.

We're thrilled to welcome couples who share our reverence for nature and seek to honor their union within an enchanting, eco-conscious setting.”
— Scott Davies
ARCATA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcata residents Scott and Krista Davies proudly announce the official opening of Ridgefield, the newest wedding venue in Humboldt County, accompanied by their heartfelt donation of 75 acres of Redwood forest as a conservation easement.

Ridgefield emerges as a newly permitted wedding venue offering couples a sanctuary to exchange vows surrounded by the majestic Redwoods and pristine nature, all while championing environmental preservation. Encompassing an 80-acre estate, Ridgefield provides an awe-inspiring backdrop adorned with ancient Redwoods dating back 2,000 years.

Notably, this conservation easement adjoins the neighboring Arcata Community Forest, the first municipal forest to receive SmartWood certification—a testament to sustainable management practices. Both Ridgefield and Arcata Community Park share the same commitment to maintaining habitat strength and diversity, overseen by dedicated forestry teams employing sustainable practices.

"We're thrilled to welcome couples who share our reverence for nature and seek to honor their union within an enchanting, eco-conscious setting," remarks Scott Davies, reflecting on their vision.

The donation of 75 acres of pristine Redwood forest signifies a profound commitment to safeguarding this natural treasure for generations to come. Additionally, the wedding and event venue fortifies support for local community initiatives and businesses in Arcata.

Scott Davies further emphasizes, "By aligning with SmartWood standards accredited by the Forest Stewardship Council®, we ensure that our conservation efforts uphold the highest industry benchmarks, preserving not only the beauty of our forest but also its ecological integrity."

About Ridgefield:

Situated on an 80-acre estate in Arcata's majestic redwoods, Ridgefield offers a truly distinctive wedding experience. Featuring a Colonial-style mansion enveloped by towering trees, this Redwood wedding venue exudes timeless elegance.

Perfect for couples seeking an enchanting forest wedding in a private estate setting, Ridgefield seamlessly blends natural beauty with classic architecture. It's the ideal choice for destination weddings and elopements, conveniently accessible from major cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Ridgefield Wedding Venue Drone View

