Larry Pitt & Associates Named Bronze and Silver Winner in The Philadelphia Inquirer's Philly Favorites Contest

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry Pitt & Associates, a leading law firm specializing in workers' compensation, Social Security Disability, and personal injury claims, has been honored as the Bronze Winner in Workers' Compensation Law and Silver Winner in Social Security Disability Law in the annual Philly Favorites contest, hosted by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

With a profound commitment to serving their community, Larry Pitt & Associates has spent over four decades providing exceptional legal services to residents of Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties. The recognition by The Philadelphia Inquirer underscores the firm's dedication to excellence, advocacy, and achieving significant outcomes for their clients.

"We are deeply honored to receive these awards," said Larry Pitt, founder of Larry Pitt & Associates. "This recognition is a testament to our firm's commitment to fighting for the rights and well-being of our clients who are facing challenging times. Our team is dedicated to providing top-notch legal representation and support to those in need."

The Philly Favorites contest, hosted by The Philadelphia Inquirer, celebrates the best local businesses and organizations across a wide range of categories. Winners are chosen through public voting, highlighting those who truly make a difference in the community and excel in their respective fields.

Larry Pitt & Associates has long been recognized for their experience, compassionate service, and the positive impact they have on individuals and families who are navigating the complexities of workers' compensation, Social Security Disability, and personal injury claims. This latest accolade from The Philadelphia Inquirer further solidifies their reputation as a trusted legal advocate in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.

For more information about Larry Pitt & Associates and the services they offer, please visit their website at https://larrypitt.com/.

About Larry Pitt & Associates

Larry Pitt & Associates is a Philadelphia-based law firm offering comprehensive legal services in workers' compensation, Social Security Disability, and personal injury. With over 42 years of experience, the firm is dedicated to providing the highest level of service and protection to clients facing difficult times. Their team of dedicated lawyers is committed to ensuring that each client receives personal attention, transparent communication, and aggressive representation.