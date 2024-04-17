Budget 2024 Makes Strong Investments to Support Friendship Centres

OTTAWA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) is pleased with the 2024-2025 federal budget and the Government of Canada’s support and recognition of the important work of Friendship Centres.



Friendship Centres support over half of the Indigenous population in Canada and contribute to the health and safety of the communities that they serve through culturally relevant health, cultural, economic, legal, and social services. These investments recognize Friendship Centres' essential role and necessity in serving urban Indigenous people.

We are still concerned and will continue to advocate to ensure that all Indigenous people have access to Indigenous specific funding, regardless of residency. For example, the Best Start for Indigenous Children has no urban specific mechanism, and the investments will not reach more than half of the Indigenous child population.

“While we were hoping to see more urban Indigenous considerations and for a longer-term commitment to the essential work of Friendship Centres, this initial top up for 2 years will assist our members to deliver the lifesaving services that urban Indigenous communities have come to rely upon,” said Jocelyn Formsma, NAFC CEO. “We appreciate the recognition of our role and impact in over 100 communities for the over 1 million people Friendship Centres serve every year.”

In addition to the top up commitment for Friendship Centres, there are some additional national programs that Friendship Centres have been operating in mental health, health navigation, Indigenous languages, infrastructure, and student support learning program. NAFC is pleased to see these programs continue and look forward to speaking with government funding partners to discuss further renewal and enhancements to the programs that Friendship Centres have been offering.

The NAFC also recognizes that we have a strong role to play in implementing the Red Dress Alert, emergency management and response, Indigenous Justice Strategy, federal/provincial child care agreements, and improving Indigenous health outcomes.

The NAFC looks forward to building on its existing relationship with the Government of Canada and is excited about the growth and development that this budget will bring to the Friendship Centre Movement.

The National Association of Friendship Centres is a network of over 100 Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations, which make up part of the Friendship Centre Movement–Canada's most significant national network of self-determined Indigenous owned and operated civil society community hubs offering programs, services and supports to urban Indigenous people.