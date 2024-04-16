PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with Amarillo Chamber of Commerce

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with members of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce to discuss the historic wildfires that caused extensive damage across the Panhandle earlier this year and the importance of energy resilience. See photo below.

This image is in the public domain, but those wishing to do so may credit the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

