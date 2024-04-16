PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with Trinity University President

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with Trinity University President Vanessa Beasley to discuss the university’s growth, its efforts to make college more affordable, and workforce development. See photo below.

This image is in the public domain, but those wishing to do so may credit the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.