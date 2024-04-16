PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with Trinity University President

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with Trinity University President Vanessa Beasley to discuss the university’s growth, its efforts to make college more affordable, and workforce development. See photo below.
Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.
