Pattern to Present in London, UK at the LSX World Congress

REDMOND, Wash., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”) today announced that Mark R. Anderson, Chairman and CEO, will be presenting at the LSX World Congress which will take place in London, UK on April 29-30, 2024, at the Business Design Center. Pattern will be announcing new drug patent filings and test results addressing the world’s top five cancers, and exciting new test results for its real-time screening device, ProSpectral™.



LSX World Congress is the leading partnering, strategy, and investment event in Europe, with a strong focus on one-to-one partnering. The event brings together the CEOs and senior decision makers from the world’s most innovative biopharma, medtech and healthtech companies with investors, senior BD&L teams, R&D leaders, and industry KOLs. Together, they share best practices, and forge partnerships and investments – all geared to putting capital and ideas to work to help create the world’s future medicines and improve patient outcomes.

For additional information on Pattern or to meet with the Company during the conference, please contact Pattern’s Executive Vice President of Special Projects, Denyse Hudson, at denyse@patterncomputer.com.

“Pattern is a pioneer in finding novel patterns in complex data that cannot be discovered using other techniques or tools,” commented Mr. Anderson. “The speed of AI innovation is accelerating and is rapidly emerging as a strategic imperative. Pattern is optimally positioned to leverage the expertise of our Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE) into the next worlds of trustworthy, transparent computing. Since its founding, Pattern has been on a strategic path with a roadmap largely focused on building our PDE and using it to generate high-value assets, which we are now at an inflection point to commercialize. These assets include and are not limited to: combination cancer drug discoveries and diagnostic advances against the world’s top five cancers, in which we are looking to partner with firms to bring these drugs into clinical trials; the Pattern Discovery Engine™; ProSpectral™, a game-changing medical diagnostic tool and research instrument; and TrueXAI™.” Mr. Anderson concluded, “These products have already led to major new pattern discoveries in the most competitive and important fields of endeavor. With continued innovation and collaboration, we can create a better future for everyone.”

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. See www.patterncomputer.com.

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – laura@patterncomputer.com

