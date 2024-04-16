Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,825 in the last 365 days.

United Steelworkers union urges swift action on unaddressed worker rights issues in Budget 2024

OTTAWA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union acknowledge the positive steps taken by the federal government in Budget 2024 to uphold workers' rights and advance sustainable job creation but emphasizes the need for swift action on critical issues that remain unaddressed. 

“Since presenting our budget submissions last summer, the government has introduced anti-scab legislation and moved forward on the Sustainable Jobs Act – legislative measures that will help uphold workers' rights and give workers a voice in efforts to transition to sustainable jobs,” said Marty Warren, Canadian National Director for the United Steelworkers. “We urge the swift adoption of these bills by all parties to provide workers with the protections they deserve.”

The USW also welcomes the government's commitment to legislate the Clean Technology Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit, which includes extraction and processing of critical minerals and is looking forward for the government including labour requirements like prevailing union wages and apprentices incentives, to ensure that public monies are not used to drive down wages and working conditions.  

However, Budget 2024 falls short in adequately funding the industrial policies and workers-centred sustainable jobs plan, crucial for ensuring prosperity for workers and their communities. Additionally, the absence of Employment Insurance reform for the 21st century and a "Buy Clean" procurement policy raises concerns about the budget's ability to address key issues impacting workers and the environment. 

“While we acknowledge the positive steps taken in Budget 2024 and in the months leading up to it, it is imperative that the government addresses these critical areas to prioritize the wellbeing of Canadian workers,” added Warren. “We remain committed to advocating for policies that prioritize workers' rights, environmental sustainability and social equity and will continue to push for comprehensive measures that empower workers, create quality jobs, and build a future where prosperity is shared by all Canadians.” 

For more information, please contact:  

Shannon Devine, USW Communications (cell) 416-938-4402 sdevine@usw.ca  


Primary Logo

You just read:

United Steelworkers union urges swift action on unaddressed worker rights issues in Budget 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more