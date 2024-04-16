DLNR News Release – HAWAI‘I HUNTING STAMP CONTEST, April 16, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 16, 2024

2024-2025 HAWAI‘I HUNTING STAMP CONTEST WINNERS ANNOUNCED

New stamps highlight Hawaiʻi forest and game birds

(HONOLULU) – Winners of the 2024-2025 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest have been announced by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW). The DLNR thanks all wildlife artists who submitted entries for this year’s contest. A committee reviewed all submissions, and two winners were chosen.

Game bird stamp winner (Melanistic blue pheasant): Buck Spencer.

A self-taught wildlife artist from Junction City, Oregon, Spencer started his artistic journey using pencil and then transitioned into painting. Spencer’s father worked for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, inspiring him to start studying and drawing animals at a very young age. His older brother is a wildlife biologist and outdoor writer, so he and his family are passionate about wildlife culture. Recently, Spencer won the California duck stamp contest, Oregon habitat stamp contest, and Louisiana duck stamp contest. Aside from painting, he enjoys fishing, hunting, and wildlife photography.

Conservation stamp winner (Hawaiian Forest Birds): Jon Ching.

Ching grew up steeped in O’ahu’s natural beauty, which formed the foundation of his deep fascination with the natural and wild world. A self-taught painter, Jon’s devoted art practice and detailed realism is inspired by the interconnectedness of nature. He has a keen interest in endangered species, specifically endemic Hawaiian birds, and seeks to share their stories and increase awareness of their plight. Ching’s winning artwork for this contest features ʻakekeʻe, kiwikiu, ʻakikiki, and ʻākohekohe. These four honeycreepers are at risk of extinction due in large part to avian malaria and are currently a major focus of conservation efforts.

The conservation stamp is required on state of Hawai‘i hunting licenses, and the game bird hunting stamp is required for those intending to hunt game birds. Funds from sales of these stamps go into the state Wildlife Revolving Fund to support wildlife populations and habitats and to manage hunting programs in Hawaiʻi.

Both stamps will be available on July 1 for the 2024/2025 hunting season. Wildlife stamp collectors can receive stamps by calling 808-587-0166 or visiting the DOFAW office at 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325, in Honolulu.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs: 2024-25 Game Bird Stamp and Conservation Stamp winners:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/jnsjf2hlq16no3e4fh1mh/AIlBz-MjvTH5p7ixn_O7278?rlkey=gf2m9p36i3s76us3zx3an4fcc&dl=0

Artwork submissions for the 2024 Game Bird Stamp and Conservation Stamp:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/art2024/

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396