James River Completes Sale of Casualty Reinsurance Business to Fleming Holdings

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced that Fleming Intermediate Holdings (“Fleming”) has completed its acquisition of JRG Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (“JRG Re”) at the previously agreed upon terms.



Frank D’Orazio, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to have successfully completed our sale of JRG Re to Fleming in accordance with the Stock Purchase Agreement that the parties negotiated together and executed on November 8, 2023. James River will continue to focus its resources on its core U.S. insurance businesses where we have meaningful scale, including our E&S and fronting businesses.”

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance companies. The Company operates in two specialty property-casualty insurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted Insurance. Each of the Company’s regulated U.S. insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrvrgroup.com.

