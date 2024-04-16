Granny Flats Sunshine Coast: Tranquil Backyard Havens from Timber Garden Cabins that Offer Curb Appeal

Mount Coolum, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Coolum, Queensland -

Timber Garden Cabins' bespoke living solutions ensure top quality, fast installation, and affordable prices, making them a feasible investment for rental income.





The versatility and functionality of granny flats and backyard cabins as secondary dwellings have gained immense popularity in Queensland, offering all the benefits of creating additional living spaces. When well-designed and constructed, these dwellings appeal to many homeowners and buyers for good reason—they extend living space and offer an additional revenue stream for house owners renting out their homes. Best of all, building a granny flat entails no interruption from tradespeople, avoiding any disruption to home life.

The go-to contractor for Granny Flats Sunshine Coast, Timber Garden Cabins specialises in constructing bespoke living quarters of unparalleled craftsmanship, blending modern aesthetics with traditional charm to offer customised living spaces that exude comfort and elegance. Catering to unique needs and preferences, the company delivers the perfect private retreat to accommodate elderly relatives and guests or create a supplementary income through rental opportunities.

An Australian family-run business founded by Queensland locals and co-owners Wolfgang and Tamara, Timber Garden Cabins prides itself on its sustainable practices, sourcing premium timber from responsibly managed forests and employing eco-friendly construction techniques. Each project is executed with utmost precision and care, ensuring exceptional quality and minimal environmental impact. From compact studio layouts to spacious multi-room designs, each granny flat seamlessly blends with the natural surroundings and is a testament to superior craftsmanship and attention to detail.

“We know countless people are struggling to find secure housing in the current rental crisis. Understanding the importance of having a place to live and pursue passions, Timber Garden Cabins can ease the housing conundrum by helping people expand their living space and earn income from the land they already own,” said Wolfgang.

For more information, visit https://timbergardencabins.com.au/granny-flats/

Granny flats from Timber Garden Cabins are cosy retreats meticulously designed to maximise space utilisation while ensuring optimal comfort and convenience, making them ideal for families looking for additional living space for ageing parents if a retirement home is not a desired option or a cosy pad that provides privacy for growing young adults. A granny flat offers homeowners the peace of mind of knowing their loved ones enjoy the security of being in the vicinity of the home without compromising on space and privacy.

Timber Garden Cabins specialises in importing and installing Granny Flats and Backyard Cabins, offering designs ranging from compact 16 square metre studio-style cabins to sprawling units with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms of over 100 square metres. Besides helping people expand their living space, these builds offer immense potential to generate income from an existing property.

As a QBCC-licensed turnkey Granny Flat builder, Timber Garden Cabins distinguishes itself by focusing on sustainable timber and high-quality materials that comply with Australian building standards. Trusted for its quality builds, the company offers a seven-year warranty on all installations and can work with finance brokers to find the best solution for its customers.

Notably, the company works directly with manufacturers and offers a full-service installation from start to finish in-house. With its team of highly experienced installers and an efficient installation process, units can be delivered lock-up-ready within 4 months, making the high-quality granny flat an affordable investment that can be quickly recovered through rental income.

Timber Garden Cabins offers an extensive range of backyard cabin builds, providing homeowners with the perfect retreat right in their garden tailored to cater to diverse lifestyle needs. These versatile structures serve as an extension of the home, offering living space versatility and a great return on investment. Whether a home office, an art studio, a gym, or peaceful sanctuary to unwind, these granny flats and backyard cabins add curb appeal and rental value to the property.

About the Company:

Timber Garden Cabins is a QBCC-licensed Granny Flats builder dedicated to craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainability. Known for its efficiency and speed of delivery, the company continues to redefine the standards of bespoke living spaces with its turnkey solutions and has emerged as a pioneer in this domain. Whether creating a tranquil Granny Flat or a serene backyard haven, Timber Garden Cabins assures customers cabins that offer timeless elegance and modern comfort, offering unparalleled expertise in designing and constructing granny flats that surpass expectations.

###

For more information about Timber Garden Cabins, contact the company here:



Timber Garden Cabins

Wolfgang and Tamara

0403 602 095

info@timbergardencabins.com.au

Unit 3/22 Ramilles St, Mount Coolum QLD 4573, Australia

Wolfgang and Tamara