Historic Rae House Dedication Ceremony Hosted by Native Sons of the Golden West in Galt
Join us for the Rae House dedication in Galt on April 20 to celebrate its rescue from demolition and rebirth as a museum.GALT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Native Sons of the Golden West, Elk Grove Parlor #41, is proud to announce the dedication of the Historic Rae House, a Queen Anne Cottage-style Victorian home significant to the City of Galt's heritage. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 1 p.m. at 204 Oak Avenue, Galt.
Constructed in 1863 by pioneer John Rae, the Rae House is a testament to the City of Galt’s rich history. John Rae, an influential figure and Galt area rancher, left a legacy through his home’s architecture and his family’s contribution to the community. His daughter Alice Rae, a dedicated educator and Galt High School graduate lived in the house until 1985 and served as City Clerk in 1955.
The Rae House was designated as the Centennial home in 1969, symbolizing Galt's pioneering spirit. Despite facing the threat of demolition in the late 1980s, the Galt Area Historical Society launched the “Save the Rae” campaign, turning the house into a museum with the support of the entire community. The museum opened its doors on June 9, 1991, after a significant restoration funded by donations, grants, and county support.
“The Rae House not only reflects our architectural history but also stands as a beacon of community spirit and collaboration. Its transformation from a neglected property to a cherished museum exemplifies what we can achieve together,” says George Adams, Grand President of the Native Sons of the Golden West.
The upcoming dedication ceremony, overseen by the Grand Parlor of the Native Sons of the Golden West, will celebrate the house's designation as a historic landmark and its continued operation as a museum. The event promises to bring together members of the community, representatives from local historical societies, and public officials.
The Native Sons of the Golden West is an organization committed to safeguarding California’s heritage and enhancing communities across the state through service and historical preservation.
