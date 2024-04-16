Integrated. Strategic. Partners. (ISP) Announces New Senior Leadership

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated. Strategic. Partners. (ISP) is pleased to announce P3 Capital Partners Inc. as its newest partnering company. Former MLA Doug Horner, former MLA Jeff Johnson and former Treasury Board Chief of Staff Monica Barclay are seasoned professionals who will support ISP in delivering unparalleled solutions that transcend traditional silos.



ISP is a firm dedicated to providing multi-disciplinary expertise to provide our clients with comprehensive strategies that drive tangible results. We're not just offering services; we're forging partnerships that empower our clients to thrive in an interconnected world. With this announcement, ISP is now comprised of: Danchilla Consulting, zag, ThinkHQ and P3 Capital Partners.

“This is an exciting time for P3 Capital Partners. It’s an honour to work alongside these outstanding leaders to better serve our clients and grow our firm nationally,” stated Doug Horner, newest Partner at ISP.

With the addition of Horner, Johnson, and Barclay, ISP now boasts leadership unlike any other organization in Western Canada and is poised to revolutionize the landscape of strategy and consultancy. Horner, with his distinguished political career, served four consecutive terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta in a number of senior capacities including Deputy Premier, Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Advanced Education and Technology and President of Treasury Board and Finance Minister.



Additionally, P3 Capital partners Jeff Johnson and Monica Barclay bring their extensive experience and expertise to ISP. Johnson, renowned for his leadership roles in both the private sector and public office, served over eight years in the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, holding key positions such as Minister of Seniors, Minister of Education, and Minister of Infrastructure. Barclay, with over thirty years of experience working with senior officials within the Public Service, including as Chief of Staff to the Alberta Finance Minister and President of Treasury Board, offers invaluable insights into government operations and regulatory landscapes. Together, this dynamic team is poised to drive ISP's growth and success in the realm of public-private partnerships.

Be greater than the sum of your parts with ISP and embark on a journey towards re-imagined success.

About Integrated. Strategic. Partners.

Integrated. Strategic. Partners. (ISP) is a leading consultancy firm specializing in providing comprehensive strategies for organizational success. With expertise in marketing and communications, government relations, procurement and research and polling, ISP offers tailored solutions designed to empower clients to thrive in today's dynamic landscape. By uniting specialists from diverse disciplines, ISP delivers holistic strategies that drive tangible results and maximize impact. For more information, visit https://integratedstrategicpartners.com .

