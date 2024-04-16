Kentucky Politician Clarifies ‘White Genocide’ Comments

Roberts claimed in a conversation Hatewatch obtained that Jewish people encourage “white genocide.” This is the unfounded conspiracy theory that powerful – often Jewish – people endeavor to dilute through immigration white populations in Europe and North America. Roberts declined Hatewatch’s request for comment. However, Roberts acknowledged the conversation and told The Cincinnati Enquirer that he “was not referencing Jewish people” and “he was mocking someone online who was making antisemitic comments,” according to the article.

“I stand by my statement that this conversation is entirely out of context and is being used to convey beliefs that I do not hold now, nor have I ever held,” Roberts said, according to the article.

Following Roberts’ response to The Cincinnati Enquirer and other outlets, the same source who previously shared the conversation shared further text to provide more context. Hatewatch has provided the source anonymity because they are still involved in libertarian activism.

The conversation started after Roberts deleted an antisemitic post that came from an “ask me anything” invitation Roberts posted in the Liberty Hangout Facebook group, according to screenshots the source shared. The source also shared screenshots of contemporaneous conversations they had with others that reference the antisemitic remarks.

The rest of the conversation reveals that Roberts claimed the Liberty Hangout discussed the antisemitic conspiracy theory and pointed its readers to Augustus Sol Invictus, a white nationalist libertarian who spoke at the August 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Roberts also said he would endorse Invictus’ platform once it became public.

Roberts did not respond to a request for comment.