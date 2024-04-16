Former Edmonton City Manager Joins Danchilla Consulting

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danchilla Consulting is pleased to announce the addition of Andre Corbould, former Edmonton City Manager, to the growing team. Corbould is a proven leader with experience spanning six departments in the Government of Alberta including Environment and Education. His experience includes leading the emergency management recovery of the 2013 Calgary floods, security for the 2010 Olympics and Deputy Commanding General of a US Army and NATO Division of 25,000 in Afghanistan.



After an exciting career in the public service, Corbould looks forward to utilizing his extensive and impressive background to support clients across the sectors Hal Danchilla Consulting serves. “This is an exciting new chapter and I am eager to get to work, strategizing and working with the array of clientele Hal and Integrated. Strategic. Partners. (ISP) serve,” stated Corbould.

“Andre will bring unparalleled knowledge to serve our clients,” stated Hal Danchilla, “I look forward to learning from him and expanding our offerings in the areas of his expertise.”

With Andre’s appointment, Danchilla Consulting, a partner of ISP will continue to navigate the political landscape of Edmonton, Alberta and Canada, advising on strategy, and delivering results for our valued clients. This news comes with great excitement and the opportunity to re-think how traditional government relations, public relations and more services are offered.

