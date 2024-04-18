The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival 2024 Lineup and Honors Brandon Routh with Creative Visionary Award

A screening at the Julie Dubuque International Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set against the historic backdrop of Dubuque, the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (JDIFF) is proud to announce its 2024 edition, taking place from April 24th to 28th. This year, JDIFF is not only showcasing a diverse selection of independent films but also introducing the JDIFF Creative Visionary Award, with Brandon Routh, renowned for his role as Superman in SUPERMAN RETURNS, as its first recipient.

Brandon Routh, whose career has spanned various genres and platforms, exemplifies the spirit of innovation and community that JDIFF celebrates. His contributions to film, characterized by flexible and committed performances, have made significant impacts on both the industry and audiences worldwide.

JDIFF 2024 Festival Highlights Include:

US Premiere - Thursday April 25, 2024

UNCANCELLED, a mockumentary born from the YouTube series CANCELLED. Directed by and Starring Luke Eve will make its US premiere. The film features Spanish actress Maria and Australian filmmaker Luke, who planned to wed in Spain but were forced into lockdown with Luke's mom, Karen, due to the pandemic. As their life unfolded—canceling their wedding again when Maria became pregnant, and continuing to film their experiences—tensions rose. Maria yearned for a normal life away from the public eye, while Luke saw filming as his only escape and connection to his dreams, leading to a breaking point in their relationship. Director/ Lead Actress Luke Eve will be at this International Night screening.

World Premiere - Friday April 26, 2024

CAMERA starring Beau Bridges and directed by Jay Silverman, promises to be a festival highlight. CAMERA is the heartwarming story of loss, hope, and healing that follows Oscar, a 9-year-old boy who cannot speak—who has just moved with his widowed mom to a struggling fishing town. Picked on and bullied, nobody realizes that Oscar sees great beauty where others only see despair. Nobody, that is, until a broken camera brings him together with Eric, an eccentric old repairman, and an unlikely friendship develops. Under Eric’s mentorship, Oscar finds his voice through photography, and in doing so, heals a wounded community. Director Jay Silverman and the young star of CAMERA Miguel Gabriel will be present at the Word Premiere of the film,

Closing Night Film - Sunday Apr 28, 2024

The international film KISS OF THE CON QUEEN Directed by Tom Waller, starring Ravi Patel, and Eoin O’Brien is based on true events, will close the festival "Kiss of the Con Queen” follows the story of an actor based in Bangkok, Thailand, who is led to believe that a powerful female Hollywood studio executive wants to consider him for a leading role in an upcoming DC Origins movie, and is lured to Jakarta, Indonesia for an audition, only to find out that the whole thing is an elaborate scam when he is forced to front thousands of dollars in cash for flights and permits, on the promise of being reimbursed by the studio. However, after uniting with other victims and identifying the true identity of the criminal mastermind behind the long running scam, the actor ends up conning the Con Queen into giving him exactly what he wants – the breakthrough role he was falsely promised. Director Tom Waller and lead actor Eoin O’Brien will be present at the closing night screening.

Additional Notable Films Include:

UGLY SWEATER

THE WAY WE SPEAK

BREAKUP SEASON

LENA & VLADIMIR (US Premiere)

LAST KNOWN LOCATION

DON'T GET EATEN

UPON WAKING

GOOD SIDE OF BAD

REMOTE (World Premiere)

ADVENT

MAYA

FOR WHEN YOU GET LOST

TOKYO COWBOY

I'LL BE THERE

THE ACTIVATED MAN

A TIME APART (World Premiere)

PURGATORY JACK

HIM

PURGY'S

Documentaries

UNBROKEN

THE FISHING HAT BANDIT

THE 9 LIVES OF BARBARA DANE

THE BODY POLITIC

BLACK UNIFORM

STANDING STRONG: ELIZABETH CATLETT

RODEO GIRLS (US Premiere)

Thursday April 25 a special screening of the documentary CAMP RICSTAR, sponsored by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque begins with a reception at 4:30 pm followed by the film at 5:30 pm. Director Sam McConnell and Judy and Richard Winter, co-founders of the camp, will be present to share insights and engage with the audience. This event highlights the powerful impact of Camp Ricstar on the lives of its participants.

A special free screening of the Fineflick Film Fest will feature a TV pilot shot in Dubuque at the Grand Opera House where the screening will take place on Saturday, April 27th at 4:00 pm. This event will feature a Q&A session with the director, lead actors, and producers immediately following the screening.

Award Night Celebration - Saturday Apr 27, 2024

The culmination of the festival will be the Awards Night, where Brandon Routh will be honored with the Creative Visionary Award. This award recognizes individuals who have shown a commitment to innovative storytelling, cultural impact, and nurturing emerging talent within the film industry.

Educational Opportunities

JDIFF 2024 will feature workshops and panels led by industry veterans, covering topics from film technology to distribution and marketing, reflecting the festival's dedication to continuous learning and innovation within the film community.

How Can Sound Design Help Tell Your Story? Join Erik Lundmark on April 26th in the Five Flags Bijou Room for a 90-minute seminar exploring the critical role of sound in filmmaking.

Demystifying Film Sales and Acquisitions: This panel, led by industry expert Tenten Wei on April 26th and with an encore presentation on April 28th, will offer insights into the complex world of film sales and the keys to successful film distribution.

Film Distribution Through the Eyes of a Filmmaker: On April 25th, Spero Stamboulis will share his extensive experience in the nuances of independent film distribution.

Advanced Screenwriting Techniques: Scheduled for April 24th with a follow-up session on April 26th, this workshop with Peter Meech will delve into innovative narrative and dialogue techniques.

JDIFF extends its gratitude to major sponsors TH Media, Runde Auto Group, and Renovo Media Group, whose support is essential to the festival’s success.

For the latest updates, visit (https://julienfilmfest.com/) and on social media using #JDIFF2024.