Sezzle to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Minneapolis, MN, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle, today announced that the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences: 

  • May 16, 2024: Sezzle will participate in Needham’s 19th Annual Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference.
  • May 22-23, 2024: management will attend B. Riley Securities’ 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference.
  • June 25, 2024: the Company will take part in the Northland Growth Conference 2024.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a certified B Corporation on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering installment plans online and in-store. Sezzle’s transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom. 

For more information visit sezzle.com.




