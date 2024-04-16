Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,870 in the last 365 days.

Powell Industries Announces Date and Conference Call for Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

HOUSTON, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that it will release results for the fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Powell Industries has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live within the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time.

What: Powell Industries Fiscal 2024 Q2 Earnings Conference Call
   
When: Wednesday, May 1, 2024 – 11:00 a.m. eastern / 10:00 a.m. central
   
How: Live via phone by dialing 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) and asking for the Powell Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the address below
   
Where: powellind.com
   

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through May 8, 2024 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 4054049#. A webcast archive will also be available at powellind.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. For more information, please contact Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman at Alpha IR Group at 312-445-2870 or email POWL@alpha-ir.com.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy.  Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways.   For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contacts: Michael W. Metcalf, CFO
  Powell Industries, Inc.
  713-947-4422
   
  Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman
  Alpha IR Group
  POWL@alpha-ir.com
  312-445-2870

Primary Logo

You just read:

Powell Industries Announces Date and Conference Call for Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more