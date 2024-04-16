Treasury, IRS issue frequently asked questions related to the tax treatment of work-life referral services provided to employees

IR-2024-110, April 16, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today issued frequently asked questions (FAQs) in Fact Sheet 2024-13 related to the tax treatment of work-life referral services provided to employees under an employer’s work-life referral program.

A work-life referral program is an employer-funded fringe benefit that provides work-life referral services to eligible employees.

Work-life referral services are restricted to informational and referral consultations that assist employees with identifying, contacting and negotiating with life-management resources for solutions to a personal, work or family challenge. For example, choosing a suitable child or dependent care program, connecting with a local retirement or financial planner or navigating eligibility for government benefits.

The FAQs released today clarify that, under certain circumstances, the value of work-life referral services provided to employees through a work-life referral program can be excluded from income and employment taxes as de minimis fringe benefits.

